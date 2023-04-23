OLEAN — Dan Evans purchased the former Olean Greenhouses in the fall of 1984, and opened the Pleasant Valley Greenhouse and Nursery in the spring of 1985.
Since that time he has served area homeowners and gardeners, while also serving the community. He will be honored by the Olean Rotary Club during its Service Above Self dinner on May 9.
Evans' father's side of the family were fruit and vegetable farmers in Wilson, Niagara County. He wanted to be a farmer, too, but because many area vegetable farmers were starting to get more into the greenhouse business, the elder Evans thought it would be good for Dan to attend Alfred State College and study greenhouse growing.
Dan Evans graduated from Alfred State in 1978 with an associate's degree in floriculture production. After college Evans then worked for 6 1/2 years at William Papke Co. Greenhouses in Buffalo, then one of the largest wholesale greenhouses in Upstate New York.
Over the years, Pleasant Valley has been fortunate to have great people on board and, along with loyal customers, this has made it possible to be in business for almost 40 years.
Evans was on the original committee and the original board of directors when the Franciscan Sisters of Allegany organized Canticle Farm. He has served on the board of directors of the Cattaraugus County Farm Bureau. He served as chairman of the board of directors of the SPCA in Cattaraugus County for six years after the SPCA was reorganized in 2015, and is currently serving on the board of directors at the SPCA.
He is also a member of the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels in Olean.
Evans said he is thankful he'll be recognized by Olean Rotarians. "It's a privilege to live in Olean and be among so many wonderful, caring people," he said.
He will be joined by Linda O’Brien and Dan Spring as recipients of the annual Rotary award. Previous winners have included Meme Yanetsko, the Olean Area Service Club with the Exchange Club, the Lions Club, Zonta, the Allegany American Legion Ritual Team and Crandall family members Curt, Cathy, and Cory. All past winners are welcome to attend and everyone is welcome to celebrate 2023 winners.
The Service Above Self dinner will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. May 9 at Woodside Tavern on the Range, 3319 W. River Road. There will be a cash bar starting at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6:15 p.m. and the award presentation to follow.
Tickets are $30 and may be purchased at the door or online on the Rotary Facebook page. For reservations or payments, mail a check to Olean Rotary, P.O. Box 121, Olean, N.Y., 14760; or email paulafiduko@hotmail.com and pay at the door. RSVP by May 1.
The Olean Rotary Club is a service organization of professionals in the greater Olean area committed to improving life in the community and internationally.