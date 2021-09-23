Series of fall classes offered at Tri-County Arts Council

OLEAN — Fall festivities begin in October at the Tri-County Arts Council with a full pallet of creative art classes for everyone.
“We have a little bit of everything from clay to collage,” said Allison Braun, education coordinator.
Brushes N Brews pours liters of fun into an afternoon painting class 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3 in the Four Mile Brewing Co., 202 E. Green St. All supplies are covered in the cost, but not beverages. Samila Sosic will lead students in painting a lakeside landscape. Cost is $35 for members and $45 for non-members.
Creative Clay: Pumpkins classes will be held 6-8 p.m. Mondays, Oct. 4 through 18 in the Arts Council clay studio, 110 W. State St. Tara Dedrick will lead the popular fall class in hand building, painting and glazing holiday pumpkins in two classes. Cost is $35 for members, $45 for non-members.
Tatting will be taught in four classes from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 6 through Nov. 3 in the Arts Council with Linda Georgian. Cost is $100 for members, $120 for non-members.
“The Arts Council is excited to have Linda Georgian step back in history with us to teach the vintage lacework of Tatting,” Braun said. “If you enjoy crochet, knitting, embroidery or sewing, then there’s an excellent chance that you’ll enjoy tatting.”
An introductory workshop to Paper Making will be held noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 in the Arts Council. Susan Doran will teach the basics of hand papermaking, including pulp preparation, sheet forming, couching, pressing and drying. Cost is $60 for members, $80 for non-members.
Collage, utilizing painting, drawing and printmaking in a work of art, will be taught from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 23 by Theresa Heinz. Students will learn how to blend these art elements and integrate them into a beautiful collage. Cost is $35 for members, $45 for non-members.
Information and sign up is on myartscouncil.net/current-classes.html. For more information, contact Braun by emailing artscouncilallison@gmail.com or call 372-7455.