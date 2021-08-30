Cattaraugus County health officials on Sunday reported 15 new COVID-19 cases as a series of vaccination clinics in the county get underway today.
Today’s clinic is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Yodeler lodge at Holiday Valley in Ellicottville. The clinic offers the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
A clinic offering the J&J vaccine is also set for 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Machias Fire Hall.
Clinics at the SUNY Jamestown Community College campus in Olean are set for Sept. 11 and 12 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the first day and 9 a.m. to noon on the second day. The health department indicated that both the J&J vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be available at these two clinics.
The Pfizer vaccine, which was officially approved last week by the federal Food and Drug Administration, requires the administration of a second dose within 21 days of the initial dose. The Pfizer vaccine is also the only vaccine approved for individuals 12 years of age and older. A parental/legal guardian consent will be obtained at the time of vaccination. Individuals 18 years of age and older are eligible to receive the J&J vaccine.
Appointments can be made through the Cattaraugus County website by visiting: https://www.cattco.org/covid-vacc-info. Walk-ins are also welcome.
The percentage of county residents having received the first dose of a vaccine remained at under 50% as of Sunday (46%). The percentage of county having received a series of vaccinations was at 42.4%
Meanwhile, there were 181 active cases of infection as of Sunday and 11 residents hospitalized. There were 545 residents in quarantine.
The seven-day average for positivity in testing for the coronavirus was 5.5%.
Across the state there were 4,246 new positive cases reported on Saturday, with the day’s average for positivity at 2.85% and the seven-day average at 3.29%
There were 2,148 patient hospitalizations in New York as of Saturday, down 103 from Friday, while 445 patients (-20 from Friday) were in ICUs. A total of 27 new deaths were reported in New York state, with 55,453 total deaths reported by the federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“As the Delta variant makes its way through communities across the country, it’s crucial we keep doing everything we can to keep each other safe from the COVID virus,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a news release. “Wear a mask and, if you haven’t already, get your vaccine as soon as you can. The vaccine is the best way to protect yourselves and your loved ones.”
The release also indicated that there were 11 cases reported in Allegany County. County officials halted daily updates of case counts in July before the most recent uptick in cases.
State officials reported that while the county’s vaccine rates remain the lowest in the state, the county broke the 40% threshold for first vaccine doses. As of Sunday, 40.1% of county residents had received at least one dose, with 47.5% of adults having received at least one dose.