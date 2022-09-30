OLEAN — Another Cattaraugus County resident died of COVID-19 complications on Thursday — the 269th victim since the pandemic started in March 2020 and the eighth person this month.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reached 22,863 on Friday with the addition of 31 new coronavirus cases, the county health department reported.

