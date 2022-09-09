PORTVILLE — Since 2019, many of Portville’s residents have been diagnosed with cancer — including two young Portville Central School students, Heath Pittman, 6, and Colt Matz, 12.
The community of Portville has rallied around the families of the two boys, showing concern with fundraisers and public demonstrations of their support. Now the village of Portville is showing its support in a formal way, with Mayor Anthony Evans proclaiming September to be Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
The proclamation states that pediatric cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children under the age of 14 and each day in the United States 43 children are diagnosed with cancer. Many treatments developed for adults cannot be used in treating children and young people, yet only 4% of federal cancer research funding is dedicated to treatments for that age group.
The village's proclamation also notes that "childhood cancer is a whole family diagnosis: together a family must navigate the difficult experience of cancer treatment and survivorship" and that "several residents of the Portville area are affected, including our own "local heroes" Heath Pittman, Colt Matz and others."
Heath was diagnosed in early 2020 with stage 3 embryonal rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare and aggressive soft-tissue cancer. Proceeds of a recent dice run and chicken barbecue, $5,734, were donated to the Courage of Carly Fund at Roswell Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Colt, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2021, recently appeared on a Josh’s Jaqs cereal box, and on WIVB TV, with Josh Allen, superstar quarterback with the Buffalo Bills.
Both boys “rang the bell” earlier this year, a celebration at Roswell in marking a milestone in treatment or survivorship.