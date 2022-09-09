PORTVILLE — Since 2019, many of Portville’s residents have been diagnosed with cancer — including two young Portville Central School students, Heath Pittman, 6, and Colt Matz, 12.

The community of Portville has rallied around the families of the two boys, showing concern with fundraisers and public demonstrations of their support. Now the village of Portville is showing its support in a formal way, with Mayor Anthony Evans proclaiming September to be Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. 

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social