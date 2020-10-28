ALBANY (TNS) — Having second thoughts about any of your voting choices after mailing in your absentee ballot?
Don’t despair: According to state law, New Yorkers can cast a vote in-person even if you’ve voted by mail. If you decide to visit the polls in person, the entire contents of your absentee ballot will be voided.
Election officials anticipate many absentee ballots will be voided once electronic poll books recording in-person votes are checked against those who have sent in absentee ballots.
The system does not work in reverse: Your in-person vote will always invalidate your absentee ballot, no matter when it is sent in.
Absentee ballots go through verifications such as signature checks to ensure the vote is cast by the intended register voter.
Although a voter’s decision to switch from an absentee ballot to a vote in-person adds an additional layer to verifying the ballots, election officials said they are up to the task.
”Voters should exercise their right to vote. They shouldn’t worry about the back end of our operations,” said Albany County Board of Elections Republican commissioner Rachel Bledi. “We do what we have to do to get the job done, even if it means more work for us.”
Local election boards have had to quickly adapt to changes for this year’s election process, from instituting social distancing and stringent cleaning protocols at polling sites to offering absentee ballots to those concerned with contracting the coronavirus. Officials have also had to establish and secure drop boxes at polling sites for absentee ballots.
Both the number of absentee ballots requested and returned as well as attendance at early-voting sites have shattered previous records in New York and other states. (Some states do not allow voters who have mailed in absentee ballots to take a do-over by voting in person.)
Most recently, local boards have announced expanded early voting hours in order to accommodate the increased demand.