The Potter County Education Council, Tri-Co Connections, the Potter County Human Services Area Agency on Aging, the Seneca Highlands CTC and local school districts are continuing to team up to implement a county-wide program called Seniors 2 Seniors.
This program is teaching basic computer skills, digital literacy and cybersecurity to senior citizens so that they have the skills and knowledge to utilize the many benefits of high-speed Internet which can include:
- Staying connected to friends and family.
- Sending and receiving emails.
- Using search engines to navigate the Internet.
- Utilizing telemedicine (healthcare from home).
- Using on-line banking.
- Shopping from home (for items not available in the local area).
As a part of this program, the Potter County Education Council, Tri-Co Connections and the Area Agency on Aging have local high school students volunteering to provide on-site support to each of the adults who participates in the course.
The area high school students are a logical resource to support the senior citizens as they learn about the Internet since this generation of students has grown up with technology as a part of their daily lives. They are a true “tech savvy” population and can provide valuable support to older adults who are learning to navigate and use new technological skills and information.
Course Schedule
The Seniors 2 Seniors technology course is being offered at each of the four senior centers in Potter County on a five-week rotating schedule, meeting on Wednesdays from 12:45 – 1:45 p.m. (following the school districts’ calendars), throughout the 2021-2022 school year.
The first Seniors 2 Seniors course already began on Wednesday at the Coudersport Senior Center and will be ending on Oct. 13.
The course is scheduled at the Shinglehouse Senior Center from Oct. 20 to Nov. 17; the Ulysses Senior Center from March 16 to April 13; and the Galeton Senior Center from April 20 to May 18.
For the Shinglehouse course, the registration deadline is Oct. 18. Register yourself, or a parent, or grandparent by calling the Potter County Education Council at (814) 274-4877, or by stopping by the Potter County Education’s Coudersport office, at 5 Water St.