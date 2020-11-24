OLEAN — The organizer of a collection for the COVID unit at Olean General Hospital reported the community came through by providing $610 in donations for the facility over the past couple of weeks.
Kay Mattern of Cranberry Court apartments said she is proud of the response from the community in providing more than she had hoped to collect for the hospital unit that helped save her life when she contracted the virus.
“I’m pleased and pleasantly surprised,” Mattern said of the donated funds. “When we first started this (collection) we got like $140, but I was kind of hoping for $300 or maybe $350” in donations.
As the money kept coming in, however, she knew the community was supportive of the unit.
“It’s certainly a noteworthy amount and I’m very pleased with it,” she shared.
Mattern, who is president of the Cranberry Court resident council, and several other residents at the facility, had contracted the virus in October and were all treated, and recovered from the disease at the hospital’s special unit. While they are all now fully recovered and not contagious, one of the residents, Peggy Pittman, lost her life to the disease on Oct. 24, much to the sorrow of everyone. As a result, the residents raised the funds in her name and memory.
Mattern said she is a retired registered nurse and was very impressed with the Covid unit and how well it operates.
“I was just so impressed with them,” she said. “This unit (at Olean General) is very cohesive and supportive of one another. It’s very really refreshing to see that.”
Mattern said the residents at Cranberry Court have helped other community groups and projects in the past, but especially wanted to help the Covid unit.
“I’m afraid the virus is cranking up and people are going to get introduced to the Covid unit,” she speculated. “It was the dedication of this staff” that was inspiring.
Mattern said she spoke with the nurse manager of the Covid unit and told her it was Cranberry Court’s intentions to provide the funds for the staff in the unit to use it for their needs and desires.
Mattern said the collection had a deadline of Nov. 17, but the residents had extended it through Nov. 20.
“As far as we’re concerned, we’d certainly like to make this money available (to the unit) before Thanksgiving,” she added.
Gail Bagazzoli, chief nursing officer at Olean General, had stated the entire staff was appreciative of everyone who has provided positive feedback to them, and were thankful to the Cranberry Court residents for their generous donation.