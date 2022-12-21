OLEAN — The Senior Choir of Olean First Baptist Church, 133 S. Union St., will present the cantata “Messiah-Heaven’s Glory” at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The service will be preceded by an instrumental prelude at 6:45 p.m. which will include selections by Jerry Nutt III on piano and Church Organist Robert Faulds with David Taylor on trumpet, Lori Funden on flute and Kate Eifert on violin.
The cantata, directed by Sue Neely VanBrunt, minister of music, will feature the 25 voice choir with soloists Clarissa Spiller Ivan and James Sorokes. Narration will be provided by Jerry Nutt Jr. and Heather Schultz-Piche`.
The service will include carolling, Christmas prayers and a special children’s sermon. At the close, the lighted candles of hope, peace, love and joy will be shared with each individual present. A love offering will be received to benefit the mission of the Genesis House. The public is invited.