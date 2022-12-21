OLEAN — The Senior Choir of Olean First Baptist Church, 133 S. Union St., will present the cantata “Messiah-Heaven’s Glory” at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The service will be preceded by an instrumental prelude at 6:45 p.m. which will include selections by Jerry Nutt III on piano and Church Organist Robert Faulds with David Taylor on trumpet, Lori Funden on flute and Kate Eifert on violin.

 

