The Seneca Nation is putting communities both up and downstream of its territories on notice that it intends to fight to protect the waters that run through its land.
The Nation has notified the Village of Portville of its intent to take legal action, citing the Clean Water Act, over what the Nation says is failure to abate persistent discharges of sewage into the Allegheny River — the Ohi:yo’ to the Seneca people.
In a press release Thursday, the Nation said it sent a notice of intent to sue the village “for discharging solids and fecal coliform, among other things,” in excess of legal limits from January 2015 through the present.
“As Keepers of the Western Door and historic stewards of the environment, the Nation has been both greatly dismayed and significantly harmed by Portville’s flagrant disregard for both the letter of the law and the health and wellbeing of its downstream neighbors,” the press release stated.
Seneca President Matthew Pagels said clean, safe water is a basic human right.
“The Seneca people have a longstanding tradition of fishing, hunting, gathering, swimming or simply relaxing in and around the Ohi:yo’,” he said. “Polluting the waters that pass through our land is nothing short of an insult to our Nation and something for which we will not stand.”
He said “Ohi:yo’” in Seneca means “beautiful” or “good” — “and we intend to make sure that description is accurate.”
Portville Mayor Anthony Evans told the Times Herald Thursday that the Senecas’ notice “has really caught us off guard” and that the village was unaware of any serious issues.
“As a matter of fact I notified the engineers we’re working with about it ... they’ve never heard of this,” Evans said. “People would be hard-pressed to think that Portville can affect anything economically or environmentally downstream. We’re not that big. We don’t have that much impact.”
Citing the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Senecas say excessive discharges from the village’s wastewater treatment plant into Dodge Creek, a tributary of the Allegheny, have violated the terms of its state discharge permit for more than five years. The Nation intends to sue for all Clean Water Act violations and is seeking civil penalties for any additional violations discovered in the future — including during the course of litigation.
In addition, the Nation will seek an injunction in an effort to halt the continued illegal discharges, as well as costs, attorney and expert witness fees and “any other additional relief” that a judicial proceeding might determine to be appropriate.
“Due to the persistent nature of these violations, it is likely ongoing violations will occur if no legal action is taken,” Pagels said. “To date, neither the state nor federal governments has taken action to right this egregious wrong.”
Pagels said the Nation has taken matters into its own hands and is “doubling down” on its efforts to protect and restore its waterways.
“Other communities both up and downstream of our territories should take heed,” he said. “The Nation plans to use every tool at its disposal to safeguard this precious resource; our very lives depend on it.”
The Senecas have been more active in recent years regarding protecting the Allegheny watershed.
In early 2018, Nation members were at the forefront of opposition against a proposed treatment plant for hydrofracking wastewater in Potter County, Pa. Plans for the plant, which was to be sited on the headwaters of the Allegheny, were abandoned in the face of opposition.
The Senecas also have opposed National Fuel’s Northern Access natural gas pipeline, which would pass under several streams that feed both the Allegheny River and Cattaraugus Creek, which flows through the Senecas’ Cattaraugus Territory.
(Olean Times Herald reporter Cindy Wagner contributed to this report.)