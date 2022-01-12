Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels said Wednesday night he had signed an agreement with New York to drop litigation over the Senecas’ gaming compact with the state.
The Seneca Nation notified the state in March 2017 that it had made its final payment under the gaming compact negotiated in 2002.
An arbitration panel later sided with the state and directed the Senecas to remit $225 million to New York. The Senecas challenged the decision in federal court and asked for a review by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Last February, a spokesman for then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the Senecas’ obligation had grown to $435 million, $150 million of which was owed to municipalities in the region.
“Today, with the support of the Council, and executives, I signed an agreement to discontinue our litigation against New York state in order to begin discussions on a gaming compact and to settle our longstanding compact dispute,” the Seneca president said in a videotaped statement on Seneca Media.
“Our gaming enterprises were developed through the vision, commitment and historic investment of the Seneca Nation. They are a major economic driver and one of Western New York’s largest employers,” Pagels said. “They are also the primary source of funding for important service we deliver to our community and nation.”
The Senecas operate casinos under the gaming compact in Salamanca, Buffalo and Niagara Falls.
Pagels said for four years that Nation has “vigorously raised many compact concerns and multiple legal challenges. Rather than pursue continued legal action, we believe it is in the best interest of the Seneca Nation to address those important concerns throughout negotiations of a compact that will provide clarity on our obligations and equally as important, the obligations New York State has to the Seneca Nation in return.”
The Seneca president said the Nation will secure $40 million in disputed fees and cost savings over the life of our current compact, which expires in December 2023.
Pagels said the agreement also calls for the Nation to remit the disputed revenue sharing payments to New York state. He did not cite a specific amount the Senecas would remit to New York.
“Most importantly, we agreed to begin good faith discussions on a compact in the next 60 days,” Pagels said. “Through our efforts, the Seneca Nation has reset the bar for how a compact will be viewed and reviewed at the federal level to ensure that we are being treated fairly and not encumbered by unjust obligations.”
All Indian nations with gaming operations will benefit going forward, he said.
The agreement comes “at a time when the health and economic impacts of pandemic” are being felt and “as we are making significant investments on behalf of our people,” Pagels said.
The city of Salamanca, Salamanca Central School District and Cattaraugus County are among the Western New York municipalities that have been caught in the middle of the gaming dispute between the Senecas and New York.
The Senecas remitted 25% of proceeds from slot machines to the state, which distributed a portion each quarter to participating municipalities.
In ending the payments in 2017, the Senecas said the 2002 compact did not include language that the Senecas would continue remitting a portion of the slot machine revenues.
“This agreement marks a new chapter in the relationship between our governments,” Pagels said.
“The Seneca Nation has learned a great deal about gaming operations and regulations in the last 19 years,” he said. “We intend to use that knowledge to negotiate a contract” where the proceeds go “to meet the needs of our people first and foremost.”
Gov. Kathy Hochul recognizes the impact of Seneca Gaming, Pagels said. “Our gaming operations have created significant investment, economic impact and thousands of jobs.”
He added: “Our highest priority as always, is creating the strongest possible future for the Seneca Nation today and for generations to come.”