ALBANY — Seneca Nation officials are not pleased with the attitude of some state leaders who want to hold off a New York State Assembly vote on the new gaming compact.
Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, in a tweet posted Friday, offered his thoughts on whether there would be a vote Tuesday to give Gov. Kathy Hochul authorization to enter the deal with the Senecas. The state Senate approved the compact June 9.
“I believe the Seneca Nation deserves a fair deal,” Heastie wrote. “However, the sentiment of the Assembly’s Monroe County delegation — coupled with the potential loss of union jobs — is concerning, and we cannot move forward with a vote on the compact at this time.”
Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. called the executive chamber’s non-committal approach and the Assembly’s decision to place special interests over the benefits of the agreement days away from the vote “despicable.”
“The Seneca Nation announced an agreement with New York state that we believe represents a fair deal for everyone,” he said.
The governor's negotiating team spent 11 months negotiating the terms of this agreement, Armstrong said. The parties arrived at an agreement that he said the Senecas believed was allowable under the federal Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, while still benefiting the state and, particularly, local communities.
Armstrong said the Nation announced the agreement with terms they believed would still provide the Senecas with fair value for what, even under new terms, would remain one of the highest exclusivity share payments in the country.
The Senate approved the deal overwhelmingly, Armstrong noted, recognizing the mutual benefits the agreement would provide to the state and the Nation. Part of the compact deal would allow the Senecas to build a casino somewhere in Monroe County, likely somewhere in or near Rochester.
Upon hearing that Rochester leaders were frustrated at their lack of understanding of the deal — “apparently having been kept in the dark" by their executive leadership, Armstrong said — the Nation met with local Rochester leaders to address their concerns. The Nation promised to work together to site any future casino in a location that worked for local communities.
“And yet, the Nation's attempts to rectify that lack of understanding have fallen short, and the Nation is once again reminded that Native nations in the state of New York are secondary to corporate interests,” Armstrong said. “By failing to advance this bill, the Assembly is telling the Seneca Nation we don't even deserve the opportunity to start those conversations.”
Armstrong claims the blame for keeping Rochester officials out of the loop lies directly at the feet of the executive leadership of New York. He said the state and the Nation agreed not to negotiate through the press or in public, but contrary to media coverage, the parties never entered into a non-disclosure agreement.
“The Nation regularly consulted our own legislative branch and expected that the (executive branch) was doing the same,” he continued. “The executive's claim that it was legally barred from communicating with other state officials is simply inaccurate. (The state) was free to communicate with local officials throughout the process, on what it was negotiating for and what it agreed to. The failure of the executive to communicate with its own government speaks to the utter disregard the governor had for this process.”
The Seneca Nation has noted that its gaming operations have generated more than $2 billion for the state over the past two decades and more than $500 million for local governments — revenues that go to local municipalities in Niagara Falls, Salamanca and Buffalo. Seneca Gaming also employs thousands of Western New Yorkers and has provided thousands of union construction jobs.
“A decision not to bring this legislation to a vote is a decision to allow our compact to expire,” Armstrong said. “It is a decision to throw 5,000 Western New York jobs into peril. It is a decision to jeopardize the well-being of more than 8,000 Seneca individuals and families. And it is a decision to disregard federal law. The Seneca Nation will not sit idly by while the State once again fails its obligations to Native Nations.”
Armstrong said the Nation was told that Hochul recused herself, yet Finger Lakes Gaming, owned by Delaware North, led the charge to defeat the renewal of the Seneca Nation's compact, citing their statement opposing the compact released June 12.
“Now, the greatest beneficiary of the Nation's expiring compact is Delaware North itself, as the company also operates Hamburg Gaming near Buffalo,” he added.
The Nation also expressed disappointment that the state has been content to let the deal die. Had this been a priority for them, Armstrong said, statements of support for the bill, communications that the Nation-New York state compact is a priority or applying the full weight of the executive branch would have seen by now.
New York has expanded gaming in recent years, whether through new commercial casinos or opening up mobile sports betting to a billion dollars in wagers each year. Armstrong also said the state has lowered the tax rate on the Senecas' competitors, placing the Nation at a competitive disadvantage. The Legislature has approved millions in tax relief to racinos.
“All this has come at the expense of Indian gaming and the Senecas’ gaming enterprises,” he said. “Yet, when the time comes to consider a fair deal for the Seneca Nation, the state turns its back and finds any argument to protect well-connected, non-Indian gaming interests.
“The Seneca Nation once again implores the Assembly to do what is right,” Armstrong continued. “To ratify a hard-fought agreement that recognizes the right of the Seneca Nation to participate in gaming within its Aboriginal lands – lands seized from the Nation and lands that it was forced from by New York itself. Failure to do so will cost the Seneca Nation, Western New York and, ultimately, New York state.”