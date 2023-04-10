NIAGARA FALLS — The Seneca Nation plans to celebrate its latest historic venture Wednesday with the opening of Nativa Cannabis, the Senecas’ first Nation-owned cannabis dispensary.
The dispensary is located at the corner of John B. Daly Boulevard and Niagara Street on the Niagara Territory.
Nativa Cannabis will operate from a 2,500-square-foot facility and be open to customers 21 and older. Plans for the dispensary were first announced in November.
Dozens of independent Native-owned pot shops have opened on Seneca territories since recreational marijuana possession became legal in New York state in March 2021.
While the licensing process for marijuana dispensaries overall in New York state has been slow — and permitting is outright halted in Western New York because of litigation — timetables have not been a concern of sellers in the city of Salamanca and the Nation’s Allegany Territory.
With no guidelines or laws from New York state, marijuana dispensaries popped up across Salamanca and the Allegany Territory to the point that city and Seneca officials are looking at what can be done to set some regulations.
Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. told the Olean Times Herald in March that while the Nation prepared for opening Nativa Cannabis, officials are also in the process of developing pertinent marijuana sales guidelines and accompanying regulatory framework for its territories.
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in upstate New York.
In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
The Onondagas, whose territory is located just south of Syracuse, have not joined in.
Meanwhile, the first New York state-licensed dispensary selling legal recreational marijuana outside of New York City opened in February in Binghamton.
More marijuana dispensaries are expected to open around the state in the coming weeks, except in regions where they are currently blocked by an injunction stemming from a lawsuit challenging the state’s rules. Regions where shops were blocked included Central New York plus the Finger Lakes, the mid-Hudson region, Western New York and Brooklyn, but have since been partially lifted.