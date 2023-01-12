SALAMANCA — Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. called Gov. Kathy Hochul’s State of the State Address delivered Tuesday, and action in Albany in recent weeks, a reminder about how poorly indigenous nations are regarded in the state capital.
Although the Legislature officially began its 2023 session last week, Armstrong said Tuesday was the day all eyes turn to Albany. The priorities for the coming year were outlined and the aspirational goals identified, setting a framework for the months ahead, he said.
“Sadly, the priorities of the Native nations located within New York were nowhere to be found among the priorities articulated today,” he said. “Not a single word of recognition was granted to the people who have been here since time immemorial — marginalized, again and still, in both word and deed.”
At the end of 2022, Hochul vetoed a bill passed by the Legislature in June that would have protected unmarked graves and human remains from desecration. Armstrong said the veto came as a tremendous disappointment to the Seneca Nation and all native nations and communities.
“There are countless Native burial sites throughout New York, dating back to before colonial invasion of our lands,” he said. “Our ancestors deserve to be protected and our sacred sites treated with dignity and respect.”
While 47 other states have such measures in place, Armstrong said New York has remained on the sidelines. After decades of “disregard, mistreatment and destruction aimed at our people, our land and our culture,” he said the state could have given an important, meaningful signal that the rights and dignity of Native people were finally garnering appropriate attention and respect.
“Instead, property and development interests were allowed to maintain their priority position over people,” the president said, “and not just Native people, but other cultural groups whose ancestors’ final resting place may be disturbed.”
The veto of the Unmarked Burial Site Protection Act came on the heels of another veto rejecting a bill that would have rightfully protected the hunting and fishing rights Native people bargained for through treaties with the United States.
“The violation of our treaties may be commonplace behavior in the halls of outside governments, but that doesn’t make the practice any less egregious,” Armstrong said.
The Seneca Nation, like all Native nations within New York, has many issues specific to its people and lands that they aim to address with the state in the coming year, Armstrong said, some of which have wide-reaching impacts far beyond Native territories.
“But, there are issues that affect all Native people and communities — from the shores of Lake Erie to the shores of Long Island,” the president added. “We hope, that as 2023 continues, those issues are not met with the same silence that echoed from the capitol today.”
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)