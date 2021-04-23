IRVING — The Seneca Nation is asking a federal court to suspend all proceedings concerning the Seneca Gaming Compact payments for 45 days.
This comes as a response to the Department of the Interior’s declaration that it has yet to review the legality of the payment provisions of the Nation’s Class III gaming compact with New York state.
The department, empowered under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act to ensure lawful gaming agreements, expressed “serious concerns” about the lawfulness of any renewal period payments, as noted in an April 15 letter issued by Interior's Office of Indian Gaming.
The letter explains when the gaming compact commenced in 2002, the department did not review whether revenue sharing during the seven-year renewal period was lawful because the compact terms did not provide for any payments beyond the original 14-year term.
The department, now led by Deb Haaland, a member of New Mexico’s Laguna Pueblo and the first Native American to hold the post, cautioned the parties about their reliance on the payment terms because the department had not determined that they are lawful, according to the letter.
“For the past several years, the Seneca Nation has fought against New York state’s effort to obtain an additional $1 billion in revenue sharing payments despite the clear language of our compact that no payments are required,” said Seneca President Matthew Pagels. “Such payments would violate federal law because the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act is crystal clear that no state shall impose a ‘tax, charge, fee or other assessment’ without a meaningful benefit to the Indian tribe.”
The Senecas notified state officials in March 2017 that the fourth quarterly payment in 2016 would be the final payment under the 2002 compact. The notification set off a year-long arbitration process that ended in January 2018 when the arbitration panel ruled 2-1 that the Senecas owed the state $225.8 million plus its 25% contribution back to early 2017.
In February 2021, the U.S. Second Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the arbitration panel did not err when it decided the compact with the state required the Nation to continue making payments in the years 2014-21.
The Senecas paid 25% of its slot machine revenue to the state for an exclusive zone stretching from Western New York to the Finger Lakes. The state then shared 25% of that revenue with local governments, including the city of Salamanca, the Salamanca City Central School District and Cattaraugus County.
Interior invited the Nation and state to submit the compact for review to specifically determine whether revenue sharing payments to the state during the seven-year extension period are justified by any economic benefits provided by the state to the Nation, or whether they instead constitute an impermissible tax.
The Nation has asked the state to cooperate with it in obtaining the department’s assessment, but the state has not yet done so.
“The state has done nothing to justify any additional payments,” Pagels said. “Indeed, it has made a mockery of our ‘exclusivity zone’ with its three racetrack casinos and a new state-licensed facility five miles from our zone in Seneca County.”
The Nation’s Rule 60 motion to the court seeks to pause further proceedings to enforce an arbitration award against the Nation while the department conducts its review, or to vacate the court’s prior judgment if the state does not cooperate with that review.
While the parties agreed under the compact that arbitration could be used to interpret the meaning of compact terms, only the federal government has the authority to determine whether the terms themselves are lawful.
“Last week, the Interior department expressed support for the Nation’s position that further payments to the state must be reviewed for conformity with federal law and invited the parties to submit to a 45-day regulatory review,” Pagels said. “Unfortunately, and unreasonably, the state rejected that approach.”
The arbitration panel inferred that the Interior department had reviewed and approved renewal period payments. The department’s letter now makes clear that it never did so, a critical fact that was not previously before the federal District Court and Court of Appeals in considering the validity of the arbitration award.
Pagels said the Nation remains committed to seeking an authoritative determination by the department as to the legality of the payments the state seeks from the Nation. He said if the state does not so agree, the Nation believes there is a legal basis to invalidate the Nation’s payment obligation.
“The best course right now would be for the state and the Nation to jointly request Interior department review so that this matter can be resolved quickly and with legal certainty for the benefit of the Seneca people, our employees and the local communities that we support,” Pagels added.