SALAMANCA — Officials at both the Seneca Nation and Salamanca school district are willing to discuss the future of the Warriors logo and name following the New York State Education Department directive to stop using Native American iconography in public schools.

Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. said the decision handed down by the state Education Department is a positive step whose time has long since come.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social