SALAMANCA — Seneca Gaming Corporation said Monday that masks will be required for everyone attending upcoming indoor shows at its resorts and casinos.
The requirement applies to all guests and staff inside the Seneca Allegany Events Center regardless of vaccination status.
The resorts will host their first live entertainment performances in more than a year, when Ron White performs in the Seneca Niagara Events Center on Saturday and John Fogerty takes the stage inside the Seneca Allegany Events Center at 7 p.m. Aug. 28.
“In keeping with our unwavering commitment to the health and safety of our guests and team members, we believe a mask requirement inside our Events Centers, since physical distancing isn’t possible, is in everyone’s best interest,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming president and CEO. “We want everyone to enjoy the return of live entertainment to our properties in the safest, most enjoyable way possible.”
The masking requirement will be in effect for the Events Centers only, and will not apply to other areas of the resorts, where strict health and safety measures are already in place for all guests and workers.
“Just as we have for the past 18 months, we will continue to monitor the ongoing health situation, along with all pertinent policies and recommendations, and will take every measure to provide a safe, enjoyable environment at all of our properties,” Nephew said. “The health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors will always be our highest priority.”