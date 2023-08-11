SALAMANCA — When it comes to the best destinations in the gaming industry, the Seneca name is once again standing out in the eyes of guests and visitors from across the country.
The three Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties — Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino — performed exceptionally well in the annual “Best of Gaming Awards” published today by Casino Player magazine.
Every year, Casino Player asks its readers to vote for their favorite casinos around the country and across an enormous range of categories.
Among New York casinos, the three Seneca properties combined to bring home an impressive 14 First Place honors among a remarkable 39 total awards.
“The appreciation and support of our guests are the highest accolades we could earn,” said Seneca Gaming Corporation President & CEO Kevin Nephew.
Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca took home an impressive 15 total awards, including First Place honors for Best Reel Slots, Best Roulette and Best Players Club. In addition, Seneca Allegany earned seven Second Place awards and five Third Place awards.
Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls led the way, earning a total of 20 awards, including eight First Place honors. The resort ranked first in the following categories: Best Casino, Best Rooms, Best Suites, Favorite Casino Resort for a Staycation, Best Blackjack, Best Carnival Games, Best Hosts and Best Non-Smoking Casino. Seneca Niagara also added seven Second Place mentions and five Third Place awards.
Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in downtown Buffalo received First Place honors for Casino Where You Feel the Luckiest, Best Sportsbook Promotions, and Friendliest Sportsbook. The downtown entertainment destination was also honored with a Second Place award for Best Craps.
Nephew said what makes Seneca Resorts & Casinos proudest is that the awards reflect the full and complete experience their guests enjoy whenever they visit any of the three properties. He said they recognize not just the excitement and quality of the gaming floors and Sports Lounges, but the hotels, atmosphere and, most important, the team members.
“All of those things come together to make the Seneca difference for our guests, and that is what we aim to provide every day for every person who chooses to visit us,” Nephew added.
Over the past two decades, the three Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties have become premier gaming, entertainment, dining, excitement and relaxation destinations for millions of guests who visit every year from across the United States, Canada and around the world.
From morning through night, the properties are bustling with non-stop casino gaming excitement and thrilling on-site sports wagering, as well as incredible live entertainment, combined with award-winning luxury accommodations, serene and relaxing spas and salons, delicious casual restaurants and exquisite fine dining, high-end retail and more.
Across all three resort properties, guests can indulge in 20 delicious dining destinations, 12 exciting bars, over 5,100 slots, over 125 table games and two AAA Four Diamond award-winning hotels with over 1,000 deluxe rooms and suites. All of three sites are open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
More information is available by calling (877) 873-6322 or visiting senecacasinos.com.