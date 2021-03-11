IRVING — Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels said the American Rescue Plan, signed by President Joe Biden Thursday, "is a significant achievement that will deliver widespread, much-needed relief to Indian Country."
The health and economic impacts of COVID-19 on Native Nations has been devastating, Pagels said.
"For the past year, Native governments and our people have grappled with disproportionately high infection rates, tragic losses and mounting economic burdens, while also implementing plans for widespread COVID testing, treatment and vaccination in our respective communities," he said. "When it came time to deliver this infusion of economic aid, Indian Country had no stronger or more committed advocate than U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer."
Pagels said Schumer, D-N.Y., fought to make sure that the needs of Native people were were included in the plan "so their communities can participate in the national recovery — physically, socially and economically."
Native governments will have the resources to support ongoing COVID-response efforts as well as fund education, infrastructure, housing and economic development efforts, Pagels said.
"The Seneca Nation thanks (Schumer) for his leadership and staunch dedication to building true nation-to-nation relationships with Native governments," the Seneca president said.