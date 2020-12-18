Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels calls the nomination of U.S. Rep. Deb Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, to serve as secretary of the Department of the Interior "especially meaningful and appropriate."
If confirmed as President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for the post, Haaland, D-New Mexico, would be the first Native American to serve in a cabinet position.
"The news that (Biden) has chosen an Indigenous person to represent the voice of Indian Country at the highest reaches of United States government is both welcome and long overdue," Pagels said in a statement Friday. "For generations, Native people have looked to this Department to honor and uphold our agreements, protect our rights to our land and water — often against the wishes and actions of the federal government itself — and, at times, to recognize and honor our very existence."
Pagels called Washington’s record "mixed in its dealings with Native people and sovereign governments."
He said he hopes Haaland's nomination marks the start of a new era, built on a foundation of true understanding of the many challenges Natives face.
"The Seneca Nation is cautiously optimistic that the voice and concerns of Indian Country will be heard and respected in greater measure as a result of this nomination," he said.
Earlier this week, Pagels, who was elected to the two-year term as Seneca president in November, lauded the owner of Cleveland's Major League Baseball team for announcing the team name of Indians is being dropped.
Tribal leaders and activists around the country cheered Haaland's selection after urging Biden for weeks to choose her to lead the department, according to the Associated Press. They stood behind her candidacy even when concerns that Democrats might risk their majority in the House if Haaland, 60, yielded her seat in Congress appeared to threaten her nomination.
Haaland would be in charge of an agency that has tremendous sway not only over the nearly 600 federally recognized tribes, but also over much of the nation’s vast public lands, waterways, wildlife, national parks and mineral wealth.
Haaland tweeted after the news was made public that “growing up in my mother's Pueblo household made me fierce. ... I'll be fierce for all of us, our planet, and all of our protected land."
Biden planned to introduce Haaland — and other picks for his Cabinet — at an event Saturday in Wilmington, Delaware.
Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez called it "truly a historic and unprecedented day for all Indigenous people.”
AP reported Biden's pick for Interior could further deplete, at least temporarily, the narrow majority Democrats maintain in the House. Biden has already selected several lawmakers from the chamber, including Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond and Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge, to serve in his administration.
Some on Biden’s transition team had expressed concerns about dipping further into the already thinned Democratic House majority for another senior administration posting. But Biden decided that the barrier-breaking aspect of her nomination and her experience as vice chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources made her the right pick for the moment.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signed off on choosing Haaland, saying she would make an “excellent choice” as interior secretary.
Haaland is one of the first two Native American women in the House, AP reported. She previously worked as head of New Mexico’s Democratic Party, as tribal administrator and as an administrator for an organization providing services for adults with developmental disabilities.
Born to a Marine veteran father and a Navy veteran mother, Haaland describes herself as a single mother who sometimes had to rely on food stamps. She says she is still paying off student loans after college and law school for herself and college for her daughter.
New Mexico Sen. Tom Udall, who is retiring after 22 years in Congress and was initially considered the front-runner for interior secretary, congratulated Haaland on her selection, calling it “momentous and well-earned.’’
Previously, the highest-ranking administration official known to have Native American heritage was Charles Curtis, who served as Herbert Hoover’s vice president and whose mother was one-quarter Kaw tribe.