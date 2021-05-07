Rick Santorum, a CNN analyst and former Republican senator from Pennsylvania, claimed this past week that he misspoke during a recent speech in which he said there was “nothing here” when the United States was founded.
His attempts to tamp down the ire he faced all week weren't successful.
The National Congress of American Indians called on CNN to cut ties with Santorum, who often appears on the network as a politically conservative voice during panel discussions. The group’s president, Fawn Sharp, called Santorum arrogant for followup comments made to CNN's Chris Cuomo.
Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels also weighed in on Santorum's comments and what Pagels saw as a failure to offer a true apology for his "prejudicial and harmful" comments.
“Former U.S. Senator and current CNN commentator Rick Santorum’s non-apology for his blatantly anti-Native comments on April 23 is neither acceptable nor sufficient," the Seneca president said in a statement.
"It begs credulity for Mr. Santorum to claim that he ‘misspoke’ by saying that ‘there isn't much Native American culture in American culture’ — a claim that is not only woefully ignorant but also flat-out racist."
Pagels said CNN should make a statement condemning Santorum's comments cut ties with him.
As reported by the Associated Press, Santorum, a short-time GOP candidate for the presidential nomination in 2016, was speaking before Young America’s Foundation, a conservative youth organization, when he said immigrants created a nation based on the Judeo-Christian ethic from a blank slate.
“We birthed a nation from nothing,” he said. “Yes, there were Native Americans, but there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”
Pagels said, as a member of the Iroquois Confederacy, the Seneca Nation found Santorum’s comments "belittling and offensive."
He pointed out the confederation of the original 13 colonies into one republic was influenced by the political system developed by the Iroquois Confederacy, as were many of democratic principles incorporated into what would become the U.S. Constitution.
"(Santorum) would perhaps be aware of this critical historical fact if it weren’t for the widespread lack of understanding and recognition of the deep and abiding cultural, economic, and historical contributions of Native people that is a direct result of a failed public education system," Pagels said.
The Seneca president said the Nation will continue to advocate for the "mandating of culturally appropriate and accurate public-school curricula and also to speak out against Mr. Santorum and others like him, while condemning those who encourage such hatred by standing idly by as it occurs.”