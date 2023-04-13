SALAMANCA – The Seneca Nation is expected to receive a $500,000 federal grant from the U.S. Department of Treasury through the Community Development Financial Institutions Equitable Recovery Program (CDFI ERP), Rep. Nicholas Langworthy announced Thursday.
These grant funds would assist with the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and invest in long-term prosperity.
Langworthy said the grant would not only help the Senecas’ efforts in recovering from the pandemic but bring a welcome boost to their economy.
“Like all businesses, the Seneca Nation of Indians faced tremendous economic hardship brought on by the pandemic,” he said. “This grant will have a tremendous impact, particularly on small and mid-size Native-owned businesses, who are still rebuilding from their losses.”
Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. said the pandemic presented significant challenges for businesses of every size. However, he said the Seneca people have a strong entrepreneurial spirit and a long history of developing successful businesses.
“With this funding from the United States Department of Treasury, our Seneca Nation of Indians Economic Development Company will have access to additional capital to support small, Native-owned businesses that can help stimulate their growth and success,” Armstrong added.
The CDFI ERP grant funds may be used to support lending related to small businesses and microenterprises, community facilities, affordable housing, commercial real estate and intermediary lending to non-profits and CDFIs. The funds can also be used for financial services, development services to support borrowers and operational support for the CDFI grant recipient.
For more information, visit cdfifund.gov.