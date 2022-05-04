OLEAN — The Seneca Nation of Indians has threatened to sue the city of Olean over its roughly once-a-year wastewater discharges into the Allegheny River.
The SNI reported Wednesday that officials have sent a notice of intent to initiate civil action against the city under the federal Clean Water Act, accusing the city of “chronic” discharges on “a regular and continuing basis” and giving it 60 days to rectify the situation.
“Ohi:yo’ is part of our Nation, part of our lives and part of our heritage, and we will not allow our people and our future generations to be put at risk,” said Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels. “Our connection to and dependence on our natural resources and important life-giving and life-sustaining resources like Ohi:yo’ must be protected from harmful actions. We will not turn a blind eye to this situation, and we demand our neighbors do the right thing and protect the river and the people impacted by their actions.”
The SNI threatened to sue for civil penalties and legal costs, as well as “such additional relief as the court determines may be appropriate,” according to a statement.
“Clean, safe water is a basic human right, which should never be put in question,” Pagels said. “The river must be preserved so that it can sustain lives in the Seneca Nation and in neighboring communities for generations to come.”
One discharge has been reported annually — the majority involving the South Fourth Street lift station — since 2018.
Mayor Bill Aiello was notified Tuesday of the notice, but declined to comment on the merits citing legal advice. He noted, however, that the city has spent tens of millions of dollars in the last decade to improve wastewater treatment in compliance with state Department of Environmental Conservation consent orders.
“We do our best to comply with the consent orders — and we want clean water, also,” Aiello said, noting that in addition to a $23.25 million overhaul to the wastewater treatment plant, the orders mean “we have to spend at least $250,000 a year to repair our wastewater system.”
THE MOST RECENT discharge, Aiello said, was 48,000 gallons over 45 minutes due to heavy rain on March 7.
“The volume was so much,” Aiello said, and when filled to excess, the lift station has two directions to send water — “it can either back up into people’s homes or it can bypass (treatment and enter the river), which is what it did in this case.”
SNI officials claimed the effluent from the discharge contained 310 CFU/100mL of enterococci, which exceeds the reporting limit of 61 CFU/mL. In addition, E. coli, fecal coliform and nitrates were detected in effluent samples. No public notification of unsafe conditions was made by health authorities, as has been done in some previous discharge incidents.
City officials point to inflow and infiltration of storm water into the sanitary sewer as the primary culprit in the March discharge, as well as both discharges reported in the past two years. A 15,000-gallon discharge was reported in 2021 at the Adam Street lift station, blamed on heavy rain. A 2020 discharge of about 64,000 gallons at Fourth Street was triggered by almost two inches of rain within an hour.
Those discharges were dwarfed in scale by earlier discharges. In August 2019, the largest discharge reported in recent years — around 330,000 gallons at Fourth Street — was caused by a power outage that shut off the pump and radio warning system for almost a day. The discharge led to a Cattaraugus County Department of Health advisory to avoid recreation on the river for several days. City officials had seen a power outage in 2018 shut down the station, causing a 200,000 gallon discharge. A contract had been signed for a generator system between the events, but it was still being installed during the 2019 discharge.
Infiltration typically comes from the aging sewer lines, Aiello said, as the turn-of-the-century lines have decayed over the decades, allowing rainfall to soak through. Relining and replacing lines is the only way to alleviate the condition — at a replacement cost in the tens of millions of dollars.
WHILE INFLOW AND infiltration are the primary drivers of recent discharges, the catalyst for the consent orders was the sewage treatment plant. Rebuilt twice in the mid-20th century, discharges from the plant occurred regularly, leading to threats of fines from the DEC. In the mid-2000s the DEC and city agreed to two consent orders — one for the plant and one for systemwide repairs.
The systemwide repair funds have been put toward relining the main connector line between the Fourth Street lift station and the plant — which carries about 75% of the city’s wastewater and was a major source of infiltration. Aiello said the 4-foot pipe has been relined in sections and should be completed in the next year — then the funds can be moved to other projects.
The mayor also noted that the city has taken other actions, such as forcing the disconnection of rooftop gutters and drains from the sanitary sewer — but such enforcements are only possible during city-mandated inspections upon property transfers.
“During the inspection, that’s when you can go in and take a look,” Aiello said, adding there have been discussions about encouraging compliance and increasing enforcement.
While discharges were far more common before the overhaul, public awareness has increased due to the Sewage Pollution Right to Know Law signed into law in 2012, mandating public reports within four hours of a discharge’s discovery.
An SNI spokesperson declined to comment on the ongoing corrective action.
It is unknown if the notification will lead to a lawsuit. The SNI sent a similar notification to the village of Portville in 2021, and no lawsuit or further communications have been reported by village officials.
SNI officials said the village received millions in assistance earlier this month from the state and federal governments, and “the Nation continues to monitor the village’s progress towards upgrading their facility to ensure that the Ohi:yo’ remains pristine.”