IRVING — Following several months of negotiations, the Seneca Nation announced Wednesday it has reached an “agreement in principle” with New York state for a new 20-year casino gaming compact.
The Nation’s current compact, signed in 2002, is set to expire this Dec. 9.
Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. said negotiating a fair compact was critical to the future of the Seneca Nation and the future of Western New York.
“Throughout months of negotiation, our focus remained on arriving at a fair deal that secured the future of our gaming operations, the vital funding our operations provide for critical services for our people and the significant jobs and economic benefits they generate in Western New York,” he said. “We made it clear that we would not settle for anything less.”
Now that the Nation has reached a point of agreement with the state’s negotiators on a framework that they believe is fair, Armstrong said the Senecas hope to move as quickly as possible toward finalizing the terms and securing all necessary approvals to enact what they believe will be another historic agreement that builds upon what they accomplished over the past two decades.
“We have come a long way, as a Nation and as a region, over the last 20 years, and we have made significant progress in our negotiations over the last several weeks,” Armstrong said. “We are committing ourselves to getting this new compact in place so that we can continue to transform life for the Seneca people and the economy in Western New York for generations to come.”
Since signing the current compact in 2002, the Seneca Nation has invested nearly $2 billion to build, develop and operate its three casinos in Western New York – Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls (opened 2002), Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca (opened 2004) and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in downtown Buffalo (opened 2007).
Between its casino facilities, other business enterprises and its government operations, the Nation claims to be responsible for more than 5,000 direct jobs, more than $300 million in annual wages and nearly $600 million in annual spending with vendors and suppliers. The Nation’s annual economic impact is reportedly more than $1.1 billion in Western New York.
Revenues from the Nation’s gaming operations represent a significant portion of the Nation’s annual budget and fund important services for the Seneca people, including healthcare, education, housing, Elders’ services, infrastructure, public safety, and more.
Nation and state representatives continue to finalize the terms of a new compact. The proposed compact must be approved by a referendum vote of the Seneca people and must also be reviewed and approved by the United States Department of Interior before it can go into effect.
“Over the next several weeks, we will educate our people on what this tentative agreement entails – and what it means for our future – before we take it to a referendum vote by our people,” Armstrong said.
Armstrong also thanked the negotiating team for their hard work and commitment, recognizing Councilor Tim Waterman, Treasurer Matt Pagels and the Nation’s acting general counsel, Carson Cooper for dedicating endless hours and effort.
The Seneca Nation notified the state in March 2017 that it had made its final payment under the gaming compact negotiated in 2002.
An arbitration panel later sided with the state and directed the Senecas to remit $225 million to New York. The Senecas challenged the decision in federal court and asked for a review by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
On March 29, 2022, the Seneca Nation Tribal Council agreed to transfer more than $564.84 million from a restricted escrow account in which compact-related funds have been held throughout the five-year dispute.
The Nation has been engaged with New York officials on a new gaming Compact for several months. The New York State Legislature is scheduled to complete its legislative session on Thursday.