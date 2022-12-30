Seneca Nation purchases ancestral Genesee Valley land

CALEDONIA — The Seneca Nation is celebrating the return of ancestral land within its Canawaugus Reservation to Nation ownership.
The Nation Friday announced it has completed the purchase of 1.8 acres of land at 4572 Caledonia Avon Road, just west of the Avon village line and the Genesee River.
The parcel, located at the junction of Route 5 and Route 20, is within the boundaries of the Canawaugus Reservation. The purchase, which closed Thursday, marks the Nation’s first step in an effort to return to the Genesee Valley region.
“Canawaugus is part of our history and we are thrilled to reacquire a portion of the land that was taken from our ancestors,” Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. said in a Friday press release. “Our people have a connection to our land and to the Genesee Valley that spans generations.”
The Canawaugus Reservation is one of 11 Seneca reservations confirmed in the 1797 Treaty of Big Tree. Canawaugus means “smelly waters” in the Seneca language because of the sulfur springs there. Although it smells like rotten eggs, the water was considered healthful by indigenous people and white settlers.
Canawaugus was home to many Seneca leaders. The Seneca religious leader Handsome Lake was born there around 1735 and Chief Cornplanter was born there around 1750. Governor Blacksnake moved there shortly after his birth. Seneca Nation officials believe burial grounds and other culturally sensitive sites exist within the reservation’s boundaries.
Canawaugus was purportedly sold to the Ogden Land Company in a later treaty in 1826, but that treaty was never ratified by the United States Senate, as required by federal law, meaning that the reservation was never lawfully disestablished.
“Even though our treaties preserved our presence in Western New York, they were often predicated on the loss of our land,” Armstrong said. “In regard to Canawaugus, these lands were stolen from us, but they have always remained Seneca lands.
“Now, they will rightfully and forever be recognized as ours,” he added. “We look forward to working with our neighbors throughout the Genesee Valley as we return to Canawaugus and prepare for its future.”
There is not much history about Canawaugus preserved today. According to “History of Sullivan’s Campaign Against the Iroquois,” by A. Tiffany Norton, Canawaugus was one of the most populous of the Seneca villages at nearly 1,000 people.
It is unclear whether or not the village was destroyed in a scorched-earth campaign as part of the Sullivan Expedition, a United States military campaign during the American Revolutionary War, lasting from June to October 1779.