Seneca Nation purchases ancestral Genesee Valley land

A New York State Education Department sign marks the site of Canawaugus, a former Seneca village located just west of the village of Avon and the Genesee River. The Seneca Nation announced Friday it completed purchase of 1.8 acres of land at the Canawaugus Reservation.

 By KELLEN M. QUIGLEY Olean Times Herald

CALEDONIA — The Seneca Nation is celebrating the return of ancestral land within its Canawaugus Reservation to Nation ownership.

The Nation Friday announced it has completed the purchase of 1.8 acres of land at 4572 Caledonia Avon Road, just west of the Avon village line and the Genesee River.

