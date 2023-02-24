Seneca Nation seal

U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy announced a federal grant of more than $2.9 million to the Seneca Nation of Indians to help improve affordable housing. 

“The Seneca Nation has had a long and proud history in Western New York," Langworthy, R-23rd District, said in a press release Thursday. "This grant will help ensure affordable housing is available so members of the community can remain on their storied land.”

