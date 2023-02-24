U.S. Rep. Nick Langworthy announced a federal grant of more than $2.9 million to the Seneca Nation of Indians to help improve affordable housing.
“The Seneca Nation has had a long and proud history in Western New York," Langworthy, R-23rd District, said in a press release Thursday. "This grant will help ensure affordable housing is available so members of the community can remain on their storied land.”
The funding is from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the Indian Housing Block Grant program.
“High quality, affordable housing is a vital need for many Senecas on our Cattaraugus and Allegany territories,” said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. “The federal funds awarded ... will help the Seneca Nation continue to provide and fulfill this critically important need, allowing our people to remain at home on our lands and keeping our Seneca community vibrant and strong.”
The Office of Public and Indian Housing is allocating funding to eligible tribes under the IHBG Formula program to provide funding for affordable housing activities on Indian reservations, in Indian communities, and in Alaska Native villages. Tribes must submit an Indian Housing Plan to receive a grant.
REPS WANT WINTER DISASTER DECLARATION
Langworthy and U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins, D-Buffalo, urged President Joe Biden and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to recognize Winter Storm Elliott as a snowstorm of record and support granting New York state a major disaster declaration that includes snow assistance.
Langworthy and Higgins, who both serve communities in Western New York impacted by the storm, wrote in a letter to Biden and FEMA, “While FEMA, New York state, and local applicants continue to work jointly on preliminary damage assessments (PDAs), the storm's damage is expected to exceed federally determined per-capita indicators. However, without recognizing the record blizzard conditions and granting snow assistance, our communities will not be eligible for the funds we greatly need.”
Sustained blizzard conditions starting on Dec. 23 battered Western New York for more than 37 hours, making the storm the longest-lasting blizzard in New York state history by a factor of two and the longest blizzard in the continental United States below 5,000 feet of elevation.
As a result, the lawmakers said, the record-breaking storm claimed the lives of more than 40 people. Gov. Kathy Hochul has also sent a letter in support of a presidential disaster declaration.