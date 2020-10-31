Matt Pagels of the Cattaraugus Territory, the current Seneca Nation treasurer, is leading the Seneca Party ticket as the candidate to succeed Rickey Armstrong Sr. as president.
Sally J. Snow is the presidential candidate of Senecas For Change 2020.
Armstrong, who lives on the Allegany Territory, is the candidate for treasurer. Karen Johnson Veeraswamy is the Senecas For Change 2020 candidate for treasurer.
Marta Kettle, a current deputy clerk, is running for the Seneca Nation’s clerk post on the Seneca Party line. Julie Snow is the clerk candidate for clerk Senecas For Change 2020.
There are four Tribal Council seats from each territory for councilors.
On the Allegany Territory, Josh Becker, Arlene Bova, Al E. George, and Tim Waterman are seeking Council seats on the Seneca Party line. Senecas For Change 2020 Council candidates are: Dianna Beaver, Dean G. Johnson, Asha Veerawamy and Dyann M. Gordon. Independent candidates for Council from Allegany are Valerie “Val” Jackson and Esther M. Maybee.
Seneca Party Council candidates from the Cattaraugus Territory are Eliot “Chub” Jimerson, Lisa Maybee, Presley Redeye, and Keith White. Senecas For Change 2020 Council candidates are: Yolaine “Danie” John, Rachel Johns, Timothy “Tim” Cooper and David Serio.
There are seven Independent candidates for Council from Cattaraugus: Elissa E. Parker, Franchesca L. Jones, Richard E. Nephew, Douglas B. Thompson, Loren J. Montour, Mary Elizabeth Williams and Jocelyn J. Jones.
On the Allegany Territory, Brandon W. Crouse is running for chief marshal on the Seneca Party and Dennis R. Lytel is running on the Senecas For Change 2020 Party. Seneca Party Marshal candidates in the Allegany Territory are: Randy “Hobbs” White, Nicole Kettle and Timothy Jimerson. Senecas For Change 2020 marshal candidates are Krista Gordon, Joni Parker and Alan Snow. Elias Victor is an independent candidate for marshal.
On the Cattaraugus Territory, Travis J. Jimerson is running for chief marshall on the Seneca Party line, Brandon J. Boushie on the Senecas For Change 2020 line and Arlene Redeye is an independent candidate.
Seneca Party Marshal candidates on the Cattaraugus Territory are Cheyne Jimerson, Branden Keyes and Thomas Thompson Jr. Senecas For Change 2020 marshal candidates are Isabela “Goobie” Silverheels, Adrian V. Carry Moccasin and Geraldine “Gerrz” Seneca.
Independent marshal candidates on the Cattaraugus Territory are Lauryn Williams and Alison Rivera.
Scott Abrams, Mark Halftown and April Jimerson Pierce are the assessor candidates from the Seneca Party on the Allegany Territory. Gowayahdoni “Holly” Jimerson, Anand Veeraswamy and Harley Jimerson are Senecas For Change 2020 assessor candidates.
Seneca Party Cattaraugus Territory Assessor candidates are Matthew “Matt” John, Rory Wheeler and Joni Jackson. Seneca For Change 2020 candidates are Doris “Angie” Steeprock, Kenneth P. Snow Jr. and Denise L. Bennett.
Polls are open on the Allegany and Cattaraugus territories from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)