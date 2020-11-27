Seneca named Native Business Entrepreneur of the Year by magazine

IRVING — Businessman J.C. Seneca, a member of the Seneca Nation, has spent the past year celebrating the 25th anniversary of his Native Pride Travel Plaza with a focus on his Tallchief heritage and ancestry.
This November, however, his attention was refocused on national recognition of his own accomplishments as he received the Native Business Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
The honor was presented to Seneca at the Native Business Virtual Summit on Nov. 20. According to Carmen Davis, founder, publisher and executive editor of Native Business Magazine, the award recognizes Native businesses and individuals who are rising above challenges and circumstances to advance business and protect sovereignty. It also celebrates Natives who demonstrate courage, innovation and commitment to economic self-sufficiency and prosperity.
“J.C. Seneca has mastered the vertical integration of businesses,” Davis said. “His operations are completely self-sufficient, and revenue from one is funneled to capitalize the next.”
Davis said Seneca’s businesses experienced an uptick amid the pandemic, and he increased pay for his employees at Native Pride Travel Plaza, who have worked diligently and longer hours to protect the health of customers while adhering to social distancing measures.
“Mr. Seneca’s successful execution of his entrepreneurial vision and strategic leadership make him the perfect candidate to receive our Entrepreneur of the Year Award,” Davis added.
Seneca is a member of the Seneca Nation and owner of Native Pride Travel Plaza, located on the Cattaraugus Territory of the Seneca Nation in Irving.
Starting out in 1987 as a young entrepreneur with big dreams, by 1995 Seneca had developed his own truck stop business and spent the next 25 years building a highly successful 22-pump gas and diesel service area complimented by a diner, a 24/7 convenience store and shower and lounge services for professional truck drivers.
In 2019, Native Business honored Seneca as an inaugural member of their class of Top 50 Entrepreneurs, recognizing Native leaders making an impact across 13 business sectors.
At that time, the magazine noted Seneca’s achievements as the Founder of Six Nations Manufacturing, Native Pride Travel Plaza and BUFFALO Cigarettes, as well as the JC Seneca Foundation, a nonprofit committed to advancing healthy living in body, mind and spirit for the people of the Seneca Nation and surrounding communities.
Since then, the Western New York businessman has celebrated the 25th anniversary of his business by rebranding it with the Tallchief name of his ancestors, undertaking a full renovation of the Tallchief Diner.
He developed the Tallchief Outdoor Event Center, securing a $114,000 National Fuel Grant that will extend natural gas lines to his business operations and beginning installation of a compressed natural gas (CNG) fuel station to supplement the travel plaza’s gasoline, diesel and propane fuel services. Seneca noted his business plan is based on a long-held vision.
“Twenty-five years ago, I began selling cigarettes from a small construction trailer on the land where Native Pride now stands,” he said. “Since then I have continued to develop and evolve my business plan to offer increased employment opportunities to our people, serving travelers and professional truck drivers from Western New York, across the United States and throughout Canada and giving back to the community.”
While focused on business development, Seneca has also broadened his community reach as a private citizen, stepping forward repeatedly in negotiations during contentious sales tax disputes between the Seneca Nation and the New York state, and as a public servant in his role as an elected representative to the Seneca Nation Tribal Council and elected Treasurer of the Seneca Nation.
Seneca’s civic leadership is further reflected in the creation of the J C Seneca Foundation, a nonprofit corporation with a mission to advance healthy living in body, mind and spirit for the people of the Seneca Nation and surrounding communities.
Backed by a quarter century of goals and achievement, in 2020 Seneca made the decision to reformat his Native Pride Brand by incorporating it with his family’s Seneca Nation Heritage. It is a heritage tied to his great, great, great-grandfather, Tallchief, who claimed the land where Seneca began his entrepreneurial journey and today continues to grow his business, now known as Tallchief Territory, Home of Native Pride.
Seneca thanked Native Business Magazine Founders, Publishers and Executive Editors Carmen and Gary Davis for the honor and recognition in being selected and presented with the 2020 Native Business Entrepreneur of the Year Award.
“It is such a meaningful way to conclude Native Pride’s 25th anniversary year and to celebrate November as National Native Heritage Month,” he added.