Seneca Mothers Against Drugs slow roll event Friday

SALAMANCA — The Seneca Mothers Against Drugs (SMAD) will be conducting its second slow roll event Friday to highlight the problems brought about by drug use and abuse on the territories of the Seneca Nation.
To bring attention to the drug problem, SMAD will hold two slow Roll events. A 3:30 p.m. event at the Steamburg Community Center will be followed by another at the Seneca-Iroquois National Museum at 7 o’clock. Registration at the museum begins at 5 p.m.
A slow roll is to do a task in a deliberately delayed manner to draw attention, organizers said. All are welcome to ride bicycles, four-wheelers, side-by-sides, motorcycles, cars or trucks.
“Our children and grandchildren are facing a continuous onslaught of temptation to use hard drugs. The drugs are everywhere here, as are the dealers,” said SMAD in a statement in June. “We, as SMAD, have had an impact over the past few years addressing the problem, but the problems persist.”
According to SMAD, there has been a 30% increase in opioid relapse and overdose rates in their region since March 2020, and the Senecas — especially youth — have been disproportionately impacted.
“We are seeing it firsthand,” the statement said. “We are experiencing the problems and we’ve had enough.”
Activities of the slow roll will include guest speakers and informational tents that will focus on Narcan training and Fentanyl and opioid awareness. SMAD educational information will be distributed.
In addition, food will be provided courtesy of the Seneca Nation and raffles for participants. Kids will be eligible to win bicycles in the raffle and there will be a raffle for one adult to win an e-bike.
Seneca Mothers Against Drugs (SMAD) began in 2018 with the mission to take back our sovereign Seneca lands from the intruders who are bringing drugs, trafficking Seneca women and taking children’s lives.