IRVING — Seneca Gaming Corporation joined Thursday in remembering victims and highlighting the terror faced by generations of Indigenous children at residential schools across the United States and Canada with Orange Shirt Day at its three casino properties.
On May 27 it was confirmed that the remains of 215 children were discovered buried at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, Canada. The school was once Canada’s largest Indigenous residential school. Seneca officials said thousands of Indigenous children are known to have died at residential schools across the U.S. and Canada.
“The Kamloops discovery is another gruesome reminder of the treatment and terror generations of Indigenous people suffered at the hands of foreign settlers on our own lands,” Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels said. “Residential schools were established in an attempt to erase Indigenous people, our culture and our very existence from our own lands.
"Taking children away from their families and trying to wipe away our native language and our very identity, often by force and violence, is a hate crime that can never and should never be forgotten," he added. "There are many Native people around the world, including many Senecas, who still carry the scars and terror of those days. Discoveries like the one at the Kamloops site reopen those wounds.”
In addition to encouraging employees and guests to wear orange on Thursday, Seneca Gaming observed a moment of silence at 2:15 p.m. at its three casino sites.
“We want to stand in solidarity with the Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation as they deal with this most recent discovery, and with everyone across Indian Country who has been impacted by the hate, mistreatment and terror perpetuated by the residential schools,” said Seneca Gaming president and CEO Kevin Nephew. “The children whose bodies were discovered last week, their families, all Indigenous people who have been the victims of violence and abuse, and those who remain missing today must never be forgotten.”
Each year, Canada observes Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30 as a way to educate and promote awareness of the impact Indigenous residential schools had on Indigenous people and communities. The commemorative event began in 2013.