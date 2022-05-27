Seneca Gaming delivers 700 pounds of food, donations to Buffalo

BUFFALO — On the heels of a donation drive to help support Buffalo’s East Side communities impacted by the May 14 mass shooting, a team of employees and volunteers from Seneca Gaming Corporation has delivered more than 700 pounds of food and donated items to the FeedMore WNY warehouse.
“This is what Western New York is all about,” said Kevin Nephew, Seneca Gaming president and CEO, who was on hand Friday to help unload the delivery. “We put out a call to help, and people immediately answered.”
On Wednesday, the corporation hosted a community donation gathering at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino, collecting non-perishable food items, toiletries, hygiene products, infant and child care products and other daily necessities.
In addition to the community donation, Seneca Gaming Corporation organized donation efforts for its more than 3,000 employees across its three locations — Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca, Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.
"The effort to help and to heal isn’t about one neighborhood, it’s about all of us — everyone in Western New York,” Nephew said. “We’re happy that, together with our employees, our friends and neighbors across the community, and the incredible team at FeedMore, we’re able to help, even in just a small way.”
Seneca Gaming Corporation is working with FeedMore WNY to organize the donated items and ensure they are delivered to residents in neighborhoods most impacted by the shooting.