Seneca Gaming Corporation recently announced its selection of officers for the company’s board of directors.
Dr. Lori V. Quigley, a graduate of St. Bonaventure University, was elected chair of the board. She also serves on the Board of Directors for the National Indian Education Association and on the board of the YWCA-WNY. In addition to her role with the Seneca Gaming board, she serves as Assistant to the Provost for Graduate Programs at Niagara University.
She earned her master's degree and doctorate from Fordham University.
Klint Nephew, vice chair, is serving his second three-year term on the board. He was chairman of the Seneca Gaming Authority from 2007-12 and had worked within the casino regulatory operation from 2003-12.
He graduated from St. Bonaventure and lives with his family on the Seneca Nation’s Cattaraugus Territory.
Jonathan Zurek, treasurer, previously worked at Seneca Gaming for eight years in the company’s entertainment department. He earned his dual bachelor’s degree in music business/music production and engineering from Berklee College of Music and his MBA in finance and strategic management from St. Bonaventure. He also holds the position of executive director for the Seneca Nation Economic Development Company.
Brandy Lombardo, corporate secretary, is a “day one” employee with Seneca Gaming, most recently holding the position of director of recruitment, before leaving the company in 2017.
She is the owner of a deli and craft beer store in Angola on the Lake. She attended the University at Buffalo.