IRVING — Stressing that education is the best tool to "combat entrenched racism and change long-standing misunderstandings and prejudices regarding Indigenous populations," the Seneca Nation Council is calling on the state Board of Regents to implement curriculum on the history and contributions of Native people in New York.
The Seneca Council passed a resolution asking the regents to act on the curriculum proposal.
“The Board of Regents must get on the right side of history and publicly declare, once and for all, that racism has no place in New York — especially not in its public-school classrooms,” said Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels, in a press release on Martin Luther King Day.
“Native people helped shape the history of this state and the country as a whole, and continue to make important contributions to the economy, culture and the environment," Pagels said. "But our contributions are often overlooked or brushed aside. That practice must end.”
The Nation passed its resolution along to the Board of Regents.
Seneca councilors note that a 2019 report by the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) found that 87% of state curricula in the U.S. do not mention Native American history after the year 1900. While New York does include Native American education in its state standards, it does not require that curricula to be taught in kindergarten through grade 12, nor does it provide any designated funding to do so.
Seneca leaders point out that more than two decades ago, the Board of Regents committed to revamping New York’s American history curriculum to better reflect the contributions of nonwhite cultures, unanimously voting to direct the state education commissioner to prepare a detailed study of potential revisions.
"A subsequent backlash resulted in the adoption of watered-down recommendations that arguably exacerbated, rather than improved, an already dire situation," the Seneca leaders state.
Over the past year, issues of equity and racial justice have been brought to the forefront of national debate — from the disproportionate burden borne by Native people during the coronavirus pandemic to rallies in response to longstanding harms inflected on minority communities by the country’s criminal justice system.
There has also been some positive developments, the Senecas say, including President-elect Joe Biden’s selection of the first Native American to be nominated to serve as a Cabinet secretary — New Mexico Rep. Debra Haaland, a member of the Laguna Pueblo tribe, who if confirmed by the U.S. Senate will lead the Department of Interior.
In addition, two national sports teams — one in Cleveland, the other in Washington, D.C. — plan to drop names long considered racial slurs derogatory to Indigenous people, and many local and school teams across the New York and the U.S. are either following suit or may soon do so.
“We are gratified by recent recognition of the institutional harms inflicted on Native people and hopeful that things are changing, but the progress has been incremental and much more needs to be done,” Pagels said. “Making much-needed changes to curricula to recognize and elevate Native history and culture will set the stage for improved relations between Native and non-Native individuals in New York for years to come.”