SALAMANCA — The readers have spoken, and Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties have once again stood out for serving up the best dining and nightlife options in the gaming industry.
Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca and Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls combined to win 10 First Place honors in the annual “Best of Dining & Nightlife Awards” presented by Casino Player magazine.
“We get our greatest satisfaction from knowing that we’ve met and exceeded our guests’ expectations,” said Kevin Nephew, President & CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation.
Every year, Casino Player asks its readers to vote for their favorite casinos around the country and across an enormous range of categories. Categories include everything from the very best in steakhouses and coffee shops to happy hours, lounges and more.
Seneca Allegany took the top honors in six categories: Best Italian Dining, Patria; Best Place to Celebrate, The Western Door Steakhouse; Best Late Night Dining, Seneca Café Express; Best Lounge, Fire Lounge; Best After-Hours Spot, The River Bar; and Best Bartenders, The River Bar.
Seneca Niagara was recognized as the best in four categories: Best Asian Dining, Koi; Best Burger Joint, Blues Burger Bar; Best Desserts, Tim Hortons Café & Bake Shop; and Best Place for Cocktails, Lounge 101.
“We’re honored that our team and our properties have continually stood out among the best in the annual Casino Player awards because it means we’ve stood out where it matters most – in the hearts and minds of the guests who visit us,” Nephew said.