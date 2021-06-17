SALAMANCA — Seneca Resorts & Casinos properties have once again stood out for serving up first-class dining and nightlife options in the gaming industry.
Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino and Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino combined to win eight first place honors in the annual Best of Dining & Nightlife Awards presented by Casino Player magazine.
Every year, Casino Player asks readers to vote for their favorite casinos around the country and across a range of categories. Categories include everything from the very best in steakhouses and coffee shops to happy hours and lounges.
Among New York casinos, Seneca Allegany took the top honors in five categories, including: Best Place to Celebrate, The Western Door Steakhouse; Best Coffee Shop, Seneca Café Express; Best Deli, Bear Claw Café; Best Late Night Dining, Seneca Café Express; and Best Lounge, Fire Lounge.
Seneca Niagara was recognized as the best in three categories, including: Best Place for Cocktails, Lounge 101; Best Casino Cocktail Service; and Best Asian Dining, Koi.
“Being recognized by our guests is the most rewarding honor we can achieve,” said Kevin Nephew, president and CEO of Seneca Gaming Corporation. “Exceptional dining and nightlife are an essential part of the overall experience and atmosphere we provide at all three of our properties. Whether someone is celebrating a special occasion, enjoying a weekend away or simply having an evening out, we want them to leave happy and hungry for more."