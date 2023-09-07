U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Thursday announced $3.56 million in federal funding for several fire departments and other emergency service groups across the state.
The funding will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel across 33 fire departments. The funding was allocated through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program and Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response program.
Local aid allocations include: Randolph Regional EMS Corp., $98,955.23; Randolph Fire Company, Inc., $46,542.85; Allegany Rescue And EMS, Inc., $29,152.38
“These courageous first responders deserve all the federal support possible to ensure they have the adequate training, protective gear and equipment they need to keep themselves and New Yorkers across the state safe,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., said New York’s firefighters work tirelessly to keep their communities safe.
“This federal funding will provide New York’s firefighters with the essential training, equipment and supplies they need to respond to emergency situations safely and efficiently,” she said.
Earlier this year, Schumer and Gillibrand led the charge to pass the Fire Grants and Safety Act of 2023 in the Senate, which would reauthorize funding for the U.S. Fire Administration, the AFG, and SAFER Grant Program through FY2030. The bill also extends the sunset for both SAFER and AFG from 2024 to 2032. The bill would increase the authorization for the U.S. Fire Administration by about $20 million, while maintaining the authorized funding level for SAFER and AFG at $750 million.
The AFG and SAFER grant programs are administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to purchase essential equipment and help them increase the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities.
The grants are awarded on a competitive basis to the applicants that most closely address the program’s priorities and demonstrate financial need.