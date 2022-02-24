PORTVILLE — State Sen. George Borrello presented members of the Portville girls volleyball team with Senate resolutions honoring their New York state Class C volleyball championship.
The Lady Panthers in November brought home their sixth state championship, defeating Millbrook in the final in Glens Falls. Portville won the Class C championship in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018 as well.
“The Lady Panthers are great ambassadors for their sport, their school and our region,” Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said. “I was honored to have an opportunity to present each team member and Coach Kelly Unverdorben with a Senate Resolution recognizing their unprecedented achievement.
“Portville has created a volleyball dynasty," he added. "They are known across the state not only for their teamwork and determination but for their great sportsmanship as well.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, was also invited to attend the presentation by Borrello.
“I’m so proud of this team," Giglio said. "It’s incredible what they’ve done. It’s genuinely uplifting and wonderful to see the joy and friendship they share as teammates.”
The 2021 Lady Panthers volleyball team includes Kylie Blessing, Jillian Stebbins, Lizzie Chapman, Ali Haynes, Addie Walker, Olivia Cook, Adriana Ensell, Mia Rhinehart, Sam Steadman, Ava Haynes, Emily Jordan, Brielle Fidurko, Natalie Maurer, Tori Unverdorben, Lillian Bentley and Mindy Maurer.
Coaching and team support staff include head coach Kelly Unverdorben, junior varsity coach Mackenzie Gnan, manager Danielle Lundfelt, assistant manager Abram Cook, statistician Rick Colette and ball girl Megan Wenke.