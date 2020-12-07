State Sen. George Borrello, whose district includes Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, said Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
“As an elected official whose schedule often involves public interaction, I have made it a point to get tested for COVID-19 as a precautionary measure," Borrello, R-Lakewood, said in a statement. "Regrettably, following a test on Sunday, I learned that I tested positive for the virus, as did my wife, Kelly.
“While, thankfully, we both feel well, we are following the recommendations of our doctors and will be self-isolating at home for 10 days. As we all know, COVID-19 is a very contagious and serious virus, especially because many carriers are asymptomatic."
Borrello, who easily won re-election Nov. 3 to his first full term, said that while he did attend public events in the days before he knew of his health status the risk of any inadvertent transmission to others is very low, as he was masked and followed social-distancing guidelines.
"These are prevention protocols that I have followed and that I urge all New Yorkers to observe, for their own benefit and the safety of others," he said.