Rep. Joe Sempolinski, R-Canisteo, said Wednesday he plans on joining House Republicans in voting against a one-week extension of a continuing resolution that would keep the government operating through Dec. 23.
“I am voting no on the continuing resolution that is taking shape,” Sempolinski told reporters during his weekly press call.
He said the vote later Wednesday would amount to kicking the can down the road for a week as House Democrats, along with Senate Democrats and Republicans try to finish work on an omnibus spending package for the remainder of the fiscal year that ends Dept. 20, 2023.
“I’m very concerned about how we do budgeting,” Sempolinski said. “We’re not anywhere close to real order. They haven’t done diddly to do things the right way.”
Sempolinski said Senate negotiators are talking about how much to increase spending in the omnibus spending plan, not cutting spending. “We cannot continue to have business as usual.” The government needs to get back on track toward a balanced budget, he added.
On Monday, Congressman-elect Nicholas Langworthy said he and several other other incoming House freshmen Republicans sent a letter to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asking him not to approve a continuing resolution, but to include House Republicans when they are in charge next year.
Sempolinski noted that he and his office are continuing the transition to Langworthy, Rep. Claudia Tenney and Congressman-elect Marc Molinaro, who will be taking parts of the current 11-county 23rd District.
“I want to make sure the baton is passed in a very clean fashion,” Sempolinski said.
With Langworthy representing 60% of the current 23rd District, “I want him to be successful. Things have gone very well. We speak the same language.”
Sempolinski said he hopes his imprint from his short term in Congress will be passage of the bipartisan 21st Century Assisted Technology Act, which promotes awareness of and access to assisted technologies. He was prime sponsor of the bill, which will be voted on in the Senate as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.
“The cornerstone of my time in office has been helping people with disabilities,” Sempolinski said.