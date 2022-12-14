Rep. Joe Sempolinski

Rep. Joe Sempolinski

 Olean Times Herald file

Rep. Joe Sempolinski, R-Canisteo, said Wednesday he plans on joining House Republicans in voting against a one-week extension of a continuing resolution that would keep the government operating through Dec. 23.

“I am voting no on the continuing resolution that is taking shape,” Sempolinski told reporters during his weekly press call.

