U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski, R-Canisteo, said he would vote against the Respect for Marriage Act passed earlier in the week by the Senate.
In his weekly press conference Thursday, Sempolinski told reporters he planned to vote no when the bill comes up for a vote on Tuesday over concerns he has about religious freedoms.
Some conservative voices have raised concerns that the bill codifying same sex marriage would open up people who oppose it on religious grounds to possible lawsuits, Sempolinski said.
Asked his response to former President Donald Trump dining with white supremist and anti-semite Nick Fuentes, Sempolinski replied by “100% condemning anti-semitism. (Fuentes) holds some very abhorrent views. His views have no place in mainstream political discourse.”
Sempolinski did not comment on U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s comment that he didn’t believe anyone sitting down with a white supremist and antisemite would ever be elected president again. “Mr. Trump decides who he decides to meet with. He said he didn’t know the guy he was meeting with.”
On another bill, Sempolinski said he voted for a “backstop” on the bill to enforce terms of a rail settlement, but voted against a second bill that would have added “more goodies for the unions.” He said it amounted to a failure of President Joe Biden’s leadership on the rail issue.
Sempolinski, who started his press conference by expressing concern packing the Supreme Court and said he is a cosponsor of a proposed constitutional amendment codifying the Supreme Court will continue to have nine justices.
Sempolinski, who will represent the old 23rd Congressional District through noon on Jan. 3, said he is working on transition with the three congressmen — all Republicans — who will represent parts of the district next year. They are: Nick Langworthy of Erie County, Claudia Tenney and Marc Molinaro.
Once he completes his five-month term filling the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed of Corning, Sempolinski told reporters he plans to return to his former job as chief of staff for Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda.