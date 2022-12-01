U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski, R-Canisteo, said he would vote against the Respect for Marriage Act passed earlier in the week by the Senate.

In his weekly press conference Thursday, Sempolinski told reporters he planned to vote no when the bill comes up for a vote on Tuesday over concerns he has about religious freedoms.

