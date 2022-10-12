Rep. Joe Sempolinski

Rep. Joe Sempolinski “hit the ground running” his first week in office.

U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski, R-Canisteo, announced Wednesday he planned to kick off an 11-county town meeting schedule this weekend.

The first town hall will be Saturday morning in the Steuben County town of Irwin, where Sempolinski said he grew up. “I thought it was appropriate,” he added during his weekly telephone press conference.

