U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski, R-Canisteo, announced Wednesday he planned to kick off an 11-county town meeting schedule this weekend.
The first town hall will be Saturday morning in the Steuben County town of Irwin, where Sempolinski said he grew up. “I thought it was appropriate,” he added during his weekly telephone press conference.
Other town halls Saturday will be in Ontario and Seneca counties.
No Cattaraugus County location or date had been nailed down yet, Sempolinski told reporters. The same goes for Allegany and Tioga counties. The staff is working on all three, he added. The closest scheduled town meeting is Nov. 5 from 8 a.m.-9 a.m. in Frewsburg.
“I’m trying to do one in each county — 11 meetings — before the Lame Duck session,” Sempolinski told reporters. “I have a limited time in office.”
After winning the special election to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed, Sempolinski will be in office for just four months before the winner of the new 23rd Congressional District — Republican Nicholas Langworthy or Democrat Max Della Pia — takes office Jan. 2, 2023.
“It’s an opportunity to hear from my friends and neighbors and constituents about their concerns so I can take these concerns back to Washington,” Sempolinski said of the town hall meetings.
As Reed’s former district manager, Sempolinski helped set up many similar town meetings for Reed. The congressman usually makes a brief presentation and opens the floor to questions and concerns.
Sempolinski said the town hall meetings are open to the public to ask any questions of me or express their concerns,” he said. “It is democracy at its finest.”
Asked what the top concerns of his constituents, Sempolinski said inflation, crime and public safety and a feeling their government doesn’t listen to them.
On the issue of public safety, Sempolinski cited the recent shooting in front of the home of GOP candidate for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin. “New York is the epicenter (of crime) because of the cashless bail law, which i do not support.”
On a question on the Saudi Arabian response to President Joe Biden’s request to pump more oil to make up for the loss of Russian oil, Sempolinski responded that it was “a sign of President Biden’s weakness.”
The Saudis had increased their production after Biden’s initial request, but later cut back on pumping oil due to their economic interests. The president said he was disappointed, but did not announce any repercussions.
There is some support in Congress for halting arms sales to the Saudis or withdrawing U.S. troops from the Mideast, but Sempolinski said he would have to see the legislation before commenting on it.
Asked about economic conditions, Sempolinski said, “We’re already in a recession. The biggest thing we can do is get back to fiscal responsibility. And leave more money in the pockets of Americans.”