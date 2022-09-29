U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski said Thursday he planned to vote against the continuing resolution designed to keep the government running through mid-December.
The Senate approved the continuing resolution 75-25 after Sempolinski’s press conference Thursday morning. The House was expected to vote on the continuing resolution Friday.
“I’m not intending to vote for the House continuing resolution,” Sempolinski told reporters in a telephone press conference Thursday. “I plan to vote no.”
Sempolinski called the measure “a stopgap to get past the election for political purposes rather than have bipartisan work on individual bills. I’m concerned about spending.”
The process, Sempolinski said, “is fundamentally flawed. It has a bad, long history. It’s just kicking the can down the road. It is not good government.”
Sempolinski also said he and other New York congressional Republicans sent a letter to U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland asking him to investigate a no-bid contract in New York for COVID-testing supplies by a large contributory to Gov. Kathy Hochul.
“It’s not a good practice” he said of the no-bid contact. “And given to people who raised large sums of money for the governor in an election year, it needs to be looked at.”
