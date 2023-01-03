In a last press call Monday, outgoing 23rd District Rep. Joe Sempolinski of Canisteo ended his short term in Congress with a thank you to district residents and family members.
“Thank you to my friends and neighbors in the 23rd district for allowing me to be their voice in Washington,” Sempolinski told reporters.
“I am proud of what we achieved together,” he said. “I’d like to thank my team for their hard work and dedication in ensuring that we were successful.
Sempolinski said his number one priority was always to have the people of the 23rd’s best interests at heart, and he believes he achieved that during his about four months in office. He thanked “everyone who went to a town hall, called my offices, or stopped me on the streets to talk. You made me a better representative because of your insightful thoughts and input.”
He also thanked his family for their love and support.
“Knowing that they were by my side when I started this journey made me all the more proud of what we were able to accomplish,” Sempolinski said. “This has truly been the honor of a lifetime to represent the community that I love and has given me everything.”
Sempolinski was elected in a special election Aug. 26 to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed of Corning. He was a former district manager for Reed and was chief of staff to Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, a post he plans to return to this month.
The former 23rd Congressional District, which consisted of 11 Southern Tier and Finger Lakes region counties has been split in three, with Congressman-elect Nicholas Langworthy of the new 23rd District getting six counties — Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung plus much of Erie County outside Buffalo.
