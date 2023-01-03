Rep. Joe Sempolinski

In a last press call Monday, outgoing 23rd District Rep. Joe Sempolinski of Canisteo ended his short term in Congress with a thank you to district residents and family members.

“Thank you to my friends and neighbors in the 23rd district for allowing me to be their voice in Washington,” Sempolinski told reporters.

