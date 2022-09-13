Joe Sempolinski

In this screen grab from C-Span, new Congressman Joe Sempolinski addresses the House of Representatives Tuesday as he takes his seat representing the 23rd Congressional District.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski was sworn into the House of Representatives Tuesday for the 23rd District of New York.

The former chairman of the Steuben County Republican Party won a special election Aug. 23 to fill out the remaining months of the 2021-22 term of former congressman Tom Reed of Corning.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social