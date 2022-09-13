WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski was sworn into the House of Representatives Tuesday for the 23rd District of New York.
The former chairman of the Steuben County Republican Party won a special election Aug. 23 to fill out the remaining months of the 2021-22 term of former congressman Tom Reed of Corning.
“It is an honor to be the representative of the people of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes,” Sempolinski said in his remarks in the Capitol. “I am blessed to have my family with me. My parents are here, who have given me everything. My in-laws are here who have always treated me like family.”
Sempolinski, who served as an aide to Reed, noted that “I would not be standing here without the support of my wife, Angie, who is my soulmate and best friend.”
He also introduced his daughters, younger daughter Maddie, “my bright-eyed little sweetheart,” and his older daughter Jojo.
“I think other Down syndrome parents will understand what I mean when I say that in the person of Jojo I’m joined today in this chamber by my hero,” he said.
The new congressman noted that he has been asked repeatedly, “Why would you run when you will only serve for about four months?”
“My answer has always been it would be an honor to serve for four minutes,” he said. “Most people in history have lived their lives under despots and tyrants. But not here, not in America, that is the freedom our ancestors purchased for us at such great cost. We choose those who speak for us. To do so is a sacred thing.”
Sempolinski noted the challenges his district and the nation face.
“Rising prices steal from those who can least afford it,” he said. “Crime puts fear in all our hearts. And, sadly, so many feel that they are not heard by their government.
“I can tell the people of the 23rd District, without doubt, they are heard,” he continues ued. “I am blessed to be from one of the most beautiful places on Earth. I pray that I can be worthy of the people who have sent me here to speak for them.”
While Sempolinski serves out the final months of 2022, two men face each other in the Nov. 8 election in the newly reconfigured 23rd, which includes much of Erie County south and east of Buffalo.
Nick Langworthy, the New York state chairman of the Republican Party, is running against Democrat Max Della Pia of Owego, a retired U.S. Air Force officer. Della Pia lost to Sempolinski in the Aug. 23 special election.