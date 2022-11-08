Rep. Joe Sempolinski

U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski speaks with Archbishop Walsh Academy high-schoolers on campus.

OLEAN — U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski, R-Corning, returned Thursday to Archbishop Walsh Academy/Southern Tier Catholic School with a message inspiring high schoolers to be active citizens.

Sempolinski, the former Walsh/STCS director of development, addressed the Walsh teens who are or will soon be of voting age. He recalled volunteering in town government in his youth and interning for the late U.S. Rep. Amo Houghton of Corning as his spark to a life of public service.

