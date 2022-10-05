U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski, R-Canisteo, highlighted his telephone press conference this week to promote Down Syndrome Month in October.

“This is an opportunity to raise awareness and celebrate the many abilities of our friends and family members with Down syndrome in the community,” Sempolinski told reporters.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

