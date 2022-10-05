U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski, R-Canisteo, highlighted his telephone press conference this week to promote Down Syndrome Month in October.
“This is an opportunity to raise awareness and celebrate the many abilities of our friends and family members with Down syndrome in the community,” Sempolinski told reporters.
Sempolinski’s oldest daughter JoJo has Down syndrome.
“I am always going to be an advocate for people with Down syndrome,” he vowed.
Sempolinski, a member of the Education and Labor Committee, said he is also a co-sponsor of the bipartisan “Words Matter Act,” an effort to remove what many consider an offensive word often used to describe people with disabilities
He said the “R word” sometimes used to describe those with disabilities needs to be eliminated from the U.S. Code and replaced.
“It is not used in polite conversation,” the congressman said, adding the focus needs to be “on the dignity of those with disabilities.”
Last week Sempolinski highlighted his role as Republican manager for another bipartisan reauthorization, the Assistive Technology Act. Helping someone with a disability saves money down the road, he added.
Sempolinski said constituent services are flowing once again in all district offices — Olean, Jamestown, Corning and Geneva. With a major Veterans Administration Center in Bath and another one just outside the district in Canandaigua, veterans healthcare is a big part of the office’s constituent services.
“It’s been a good first three weeks,” Sempolinski said. As winner of the special election to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed of Corning, Sempolinski will serve through Dec. 31. He defeated Democrat Max Della Pia in the special election Aug. 23.
“I’m proud of how the staff has settled in,” the former aide to Reed said. “We have an experienced group and we hit the ground running.”
Most of his first week, Congress was in session. He said he led a group of students from the district on a tour of the Capitol last week.
While the House is not in session, Sempolinski said he plans doing town hall meetings in each county of the 23rd District and he plans to take that knowledge to the “lame duck” session after the November election.
“I continue to make the best use of the time,” he said.
The congressman also announced new phone numbers for his offices: Corning, (607) 377-5229; Jamestown, (716) 488-7058; Geneva, (315) 759-5026; and Olean, (716) 379-8533.