U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski told reporters Tuesday he doesn’t “want to give a blank check” for aid to Ukraine.

“Do we know where this money is going?” asked Sempolinski, R-Canestio, elected in August in a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed of Corning.

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social