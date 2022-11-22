U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski told reporters Tuesday he doesn’t “want to give a blank check” for aid to Ukraine.
“Do we know where this money is going?” asked Sempolinski, R-Canestio, elected in August in a special election to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed of Corning.
“Was any diverted?” he added. “I’m going to have to look at this very closely. I’m very concerned about a blank check.”
Russian troops invaded neighboring Ukraine almost nine months ago, attacking civilian areas and infrastructure including power and water systems. Sanctions against Russia have led to spikes in energy prices.
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine has already caused “significant economic disruption” in the U.S., Sempolinski said. “My concern isn’t that we shouldn’t support Ukraine. My concern is that there is a blank check.”
President Joe Biden last week asked Congress to act in the lame duck session on a $38 billion request for weapons and humanitarian aid to Ukraine rather than wait until January when Republicans will narrowly control the House.
Sempolinski congratulated Republicans on taking control of the House for 118th Congress. Without being specific, he said he would continue “to fight against the far-left policies” of Democrats that have hurt this country.
He also told reporters he was “very concerned” what the last weeks in power Democrats “will mean for a radicalized agenda.”
Sempolinski said to expects congressional investigations into Biden and his son, Hunter, which will lead to full transparency and accountability. Democrats ignoring Hunter Biden amounts to a double-standard — especially in relation to former President Donald Trump’s adult children, the congressman said.
“No one should be above the law," he said. "One-party rule has led to a lack of transparency."
The next thing Congress is going to have to do is work on funding the federal government, Sempolinski said. “In recent years, they have waited until the last minute to pass a stopgap measure.” A National Defense Authorization will also have to be approved ahead of Dec. 6.
Asked by the Times Herald whether he could support changing the way the national debt limit is increased to allow the president to increase the limit subject to a vote by Congress, Sempolinski indicated it was the only way a minority party can have some impact.
“I’m concerned about how the debt limit has become a dead letter,” Sempolinski said.
He said he is expecting a large number of session days during the lame duck session. Republicans often don’t know what they are voting on until a short time before a vote.
Sempolinski is a former aide to Reed and won the special election over Democrat Max Della Pia. He said he expects to return to his former post as chief of staff for Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, in January.
New York Republican Chairman Nicholas Langworthy won the regular election in the 23rd Congressional District over Della Pia and will be taking the oath of office in January.