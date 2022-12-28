Rep. Joe Sempolinski, R-Canisteo, said Wednesday he was "very disappointed" to learn over the past few days that Congressman-elect George Santos of Long Island had fabricated his background.
The 23rd District congressman stopped short of calling for Santos to resign, saying, “Whether he resigns or stays in office, only one person can decide.”
Sempolinski added, “People on Long Island will take this into consideration” should he choose to run for reelection in 2024.
He also questioned whether Santos can serve in Congress in a meaningful way.
“I was very disappointed,” Sempolinski said. “It seems there was not one embellishment, but a number of things where deception was going on.”
Sempolinski, who will be serving in Congress representing the old 23rd District until noon on Jan. 3, said he met Santos once, but only briefly at a campaign event. “We talked for about 10 seconds.”
Sempolinski said he thinks the House Ethics Committee will probably look into Santos subterfuge even though it is something that occurred before he became a member of Congress. The committee usually limits its jurisdiction to members.
In his next to last press call, Sempolinski said he was most proud of sponsoring the 21st Century Assistive Technologies Act, which was included in the recently passed National Defense Reauthorization Act that was signed into law by President Joe Biden. It helps provide devices for individuals with disabilities. “That was the cornerstone of my short time in office,” he added. “This law is going to have a profound effect with those with disabilities. It is life-changing.”
Sempolinski’s 4-year-old daughter JoJo has Down syndrome. “She is my hero,” he said. “That’s where my inspiration comes from.” He recalled when the House rose to its feet and applauded when he spoke of JoJo in his introductory comments on the floor.
While the House is out of session until the 118th Congress is sworn in at noon on Jan. 3, Sempolinski said he is still on the job and the district offices and the one on Capital Hill remain open.
The offices have helped nearly 300 constituents since he was sworn in soon after the special election on Aug. 26 to fill the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed. Sempolinski had served as Reed’s district director.
Sempolinski said Nick Langworthy, who was elected in November to represent the new seven-county 23rd Congressional District, is “going to do a fantastic job.” He said he is in regular contact with Langworthy as well as Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-24rd, who inherits three counties from the current 23rd, and Marc Molanaro, R-19th, who gets two.
The new 23rd includes part of Erie County plus all of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Schuyler and Chemung counties.
“I’m honored to speak for the people of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes, but we’re not done, Sempolinski told reporters on his next to last press call. “I’m going to play to the whistle, until noon on Jan. 3.”