Rep. Joe Sempolinski, R-Canisteo, said Wednesday he was "very disappointed" to learn over the past few days that Congressman-elect George Santos of Long Island had fabricated his background.

The 23rd District congressman stopped short of calling for Santos to resign, saying, “Whether he resigns or stays in office, only one person can decide.”

