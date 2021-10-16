When Joe Sempolinski announced his candidacy for the 23rd Congressional District seat three months ago, he set a goal of raising $100,000 in the first 90 days of the campaign to demonstrate his fundraising ability.
Earlier this week, Sempolinski, a former district manager for Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, announced he had raised $107,000 as of Sept. 30 in his recent filing with the Federal Elections Commission.
“Our goal of raising over $100,000 in three months was seen as aggressive, given all the uncertainty surrounding redistricting,” Sempolinski, the Steuben County Republican Party chairman, said in a press release.
“I had people with professional fundraising experience tell me this goal was too high, given the fact that we don’t yet know the configuration of the Congressional Districts in New York,” he said. “The fact that we were able to exceed this goal shows that the people of this region are looking for a constitutional conservative to fight for them in Washington, D.C. It means so much that so many people put their trust in me to be their voice.”
Sempolinski said he is pleased with the state of the campaign.
“If you had told me when we announced on July 1 that we would be where we are now, I wouldn’t have believed you. We hit our very aggressive first fundraising goal,” he added.
As the congressional districts get finalized, even more donors will be coming on board, Sempolinski believes.
“Everywhere I go throughout this region, I have people that want to be a part of this campaign and stand up to the Biden agenda,” he said. “We are excited for the remainder of 2021 and are looking forward to the election year.”
A lifelong resident of Steuben County, Sempolinski said it is only one of three counties in the current 23rd Congressional District that show up in both the Democratic and Republican draft maps released to the public from the Independent Redistricting Commission.
One map shows 19 counties in a new congressional district. There are currently 11 counties in the 23rd Congressional District represented by Reed, who is not seeking re-election.
Rich Moon, a Jamestown pharmacist, announced earlier this week he would seek the GOP nomination to run for whatever district he falls in.
Andrew McCarthy, a former Olean resident now living in the Washington, D.C. area, has said he will run for Congress in the region as well.