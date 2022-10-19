U.S. Rep. Joe Sempolinski on Tuesday expressed concerns over a proposal by Sen. Kristen Gillibrand to house migrants in Upstate communities.
Thousands of South American immigrants have been bused to New York City from Texas by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who did not alert New York officials. Venezuelan migrants were flown from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard off Cape Cod in September.
Last month, Gillibrand suggested some of the overflow of new migrants overcrowding New York City homeless shelters could be shifted to upstate communities.
Sempolinski, R-Canisteo, told reporters, “I was very concerned when I saw reports of Sen. Gillibrand’s proposal to house illegal immigrants in Upstate New York. We do not have the resources and means that New York City has, and quite frankly, it is a crisis created by the exact policies that the Senator has supported.”
Sempolinski said, “At the end of the day, we need to address the root cause of this crisis which is the failed policies of the Biden administration that have led to essentially open borders. I am all for legal immigration, but the president’s policies have created a system that encourages illegal immigration over doing things by the book and following our rule of law.”
Sempolinski added: ”I will always stand with the people of the 23rd who are sick and tired of politicians in Washington, Albany, and New York City inflicting them with their disastrous policies.”
State and city authorities refer the migrants as “unauthorized,” but they presented themselves to U.S. Border officials and were referred for an administrative hearing.
